Mayor Byron Brown says Buffalo is prepared for trucker protests

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While truckers make their way to the Peace Bridge Mayor Byron Brown said the city will keep an eye on the protests and try to address any traffic problems if they come up.

Mayor Brown was on CNN this afternoon saying the city is prepared for any amount of protestors and their top priority is to keep everyone safe and the roads in the city open.

“The governor certainly is very involved with this so we do have a good plan in Buffalo, New York. We’re ready for these trucks, but our goal is to keep our roadways open and to make sure that residents and visitors are safe and healthy. We don’t want to have neighborhoods blocked, we don’t want it to be impossible for emergency vehicles to get in and out of communities if necessary,” said Mayor Brown.

Protesters are scheduled to return Sunday morning at 11 a.m.