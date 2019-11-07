Mayor concerned but can offer little on what federal agents may be looking for

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One day after carts of materials were wheeled out of Buffalo City Hall after federal agents stormed in with a search warrant, Mayor Byron Brown said he was concerned but could not offer any insight about the “court-authorized activity” which centered on two offices.

The public corruption probe is led by the FBI, with investigators from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) alongside. No arrests were initially made.

A city spokeperson did acknowledge the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency (BURA) was involved in the court-authorized activity. HUD provides BURA funding for projects. The agents also were in an office labeled with Office of Strategic Planning signage, but that is now a BURA office.

Brown said Thursday that BURA does good work, and also said he has no information on why the probe is taking place. News 4 asked him if he was concerned that the feds might know something about BURA that he doesn’t.

“Of course anyone would be concerned but again, I have no details whatsoever from any agency on this investigation and if information is requested, we will provide any information and cooperate fully,” said Brown, D-Buffalo.

Investigators have interviewed Brendan Mehaffy, the executive director of the Office of Strategic Planning.

News 4 asked the mayor if he’s spoken to Mehaffy since Wednesday. He wouldn’t comment, and he reiterated he has no details on the investigation the feds are conducting.