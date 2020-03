BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Unless a case of coronavirus is confirmed in Erie County, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, scheduled to take place this Sunday afternoon in Buffalo, will go on as planned.

That is the current plan for the annual event, according to Mayor Byron Brown. So far, no major events have been cancelled, but some have lost sponsors.

The parade will begin on Delaware Ave. at 2 p.m.