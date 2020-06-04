Live Now
George Floyd’s memorial service is happening in Minneapolis
Closings
There are currently 273 active closings. Click for more details.

Mazurek’s Bakery under new ownership

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Old first ward staple Mazurek’s Bakery is now under new ownership.

OLV Human Services announced that purchase today alongside the former owner.

OLV Human Services is going to use the bakery as another tool to teach vocational and job readiness skills to clients.

In addition to the bakery, a fully functioning food truck has also been purchased as a learning tool for the bakery.

OLV serves more than 4,500 children, adults, and families that face mental, emotional, and behavioral challenges by offering them community-based programs and services.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss