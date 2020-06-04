Mazurek’s Bakery under new ownership

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Old first ward staple Mazurek’s Bakery is now under new ownership.

OLV Human Services announced that purchase today alongside the former owner.

OLV Human Services is going to use the bakery as another tool to teach vocational and job readiness skills to clients.

In addition to the bakery, a fully functioning food truck has also been purchased as a learning tool for the bakery.

OLV serves more than 4,500 children, adults, and families that face mental, emotional, and behavioral challenges by offering them community-based programs and services.