$10,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest of McKinley High shooter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering up cash for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for shooting a security guard and grazing a 13-year-old at McKinley High School Wednesday.

A fight broke out Wednesday afternoon in McKinley High School’s parking lot; 15-20 people were in the lot at the time. A responding security guard was shot, and a 13-year-old’s arm was grazed, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

Flynn said multiple rounds were fired but declined to comment on how many shots were fired.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for anyone with information leading to the arrest or indictment of the believed shooter.

According to Buffalo Teachers Federation President Phil Rumore, the union will be contributing an additional $5,000 to the reward.

You can contact Crime Stoppers WNY at (716) 867-6161 or download the “Buffalo Tips” mobile app.