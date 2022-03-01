BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Board of Education will meet Wednesday to consider hiring an “independent security consultant contractor” to investigate the facts and circumstances surrounding the fight at McKinley High School that ended with a student stabbed and security guard shot in February.

According to a resolution obtained by News 4, the board believes it is also necessary to review the security of McKinley High School and other Buffalo Public Schools facilities. The resolution refers to the investigation as an “examination,” which would be undertaken under the supervision of General Counsel Nathaniel Kuzma.

The board will consider the resolution during a special meeting Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The incident occurred on February 9th about 20 minutes after dismissal. A 14-year-old student was stabbed, resulting in puncture wounds to the colon, diaphragm, and kidney, according to prosecutors. A security guard coming to break up the fight was shot, authorities said.

Two 17-year-olds are facing charges in connection with the incident. One is accused of being involved in the fight which led to the stabbing. The other is accused of shooting the security guard.

Some students returned to McKinley High School for the first time since the incident Tuesday morning. Seniors are learning in-person, while all other grade levels are learning remotely.