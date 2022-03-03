BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo school district’s board of education has approved the proposal to have an independent security contractor investigate the McKinley High School attack.

During a meeting on Wednesday night, the board unanimously approved the resolution. The goal is to better know how to keep the district, as a whole, safer.

Board President Lou Petrucci said “It’s going to take a little bit of time.”

“We have to demonstrate things,” Petrucci said. “We have to show things that are actionable. We have to show things that people can touch and see.”

The incident that spurred this took place nearly one month ago. After students had already been dismissed, a 14-year-old student was stabbed multiple times and a security officer was shot.

As a result, two teenagers, both 17, are facing charges.

It wasn’t until this past Tuesday that students, starting with seniors, came back for in-person learning. One person was noticeably absent as this began — now-former School Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash.

By Wednesday night, Cash was no longer the head of Buffalo Public Schools. His resignation was accepted by the school board after he had controversially gone on vacation and remained out for family reasons as winter break came to an end.

Cash has received backlash for what many in the community consider failed leadership. The Buffalo Teachers Federation recently gave a vote of no confidence in Cash. It was the first time it’s happened.

In an email, Cash said “It has been my distinct privilege to serve the children and families of the Buffalo Public Schools. You have a fine school system. Take full advantage of all of the wonderful array of programs and services it has to offer. Best wishes for continued success!”

In his place, Associate Superintendent for Student Support Services Dr. Tonja Williams has taken over as Interim Superintendent.