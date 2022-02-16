BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A grand jury has taken action in the first of two cases against suspects arrested after a fight at McKinley High School, prosecutor Danielle D’Abate told a judge Wednesday afternoon.

The 17-year-old who has been charged with attempted murder and assault had been scheduled to have a felony hearing, which did not end up taking place.

The boy is accused of being involved in a fight that led to a fellow student being stabbed. Prosecutors have not accused him of stabbing the victim, but say he is still criminally responsible under the accomplice liability theory.

It’s not known which action the grand jury has taken or whether the suspect has been indicted on the same charges that were initially filed when he was arrested last Thursday.

A second 17-year-old was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the shooting of a security guard who was trying to break up the fight.

The security guard was treated and released from ECMC hours after the incident. The 14-year-old who was stabbed had a punctured colon, diaphragm, and kidney, prosecutors said in court Monday.

