BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A teenager from Buffalo was arraigned Monday in Erie County Court, on indicted charges related to the Feb. 9 stabbing at McKinley High School.

According to the Erie County DA’s office, a 17-year-old was arraigned on one count of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of assault in the first degree, both Class B violent felonies. The charges come as a result of his alleged role in the assault of a 14-year-old outside of the high school earlier this month, in which one or more other unknown individuals were also involved.

The victim reportedly remains hospitalized at Oishei Children’s Hospital with serious physical injuries from multiple stab wounds. The alleged offender arraigned today is scheduled to return to court March 23 at 11 a.m. for a pre-trial conference. He continues to be remanded at the Erie County Youth Services Center.

Additionally, another 17-year-old allegedly involved in the incident, who is said to have intentionally shot a school security guard, is accused of firing multiple rounds from an illegal weapon, per the DA’s office. He is scheduled to be arraigned on indicted charges March 4 at 11:30 a.m.

