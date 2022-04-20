BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During Wednesday’s Buffalo Board of Education meeting, the board took time to salute a security guard who was shot during a violent attack outside McKinley High School.

Walker was shot while running to help a student who was stabbed outside McKinley back on February 9. He said he’s blessed that he’s doing better after that horrible day, but he doesn’t consider himself a hero.

“I’m always there to help, no matter what. If it’s when I’m on duty or not. If people like to call me that, it’s fine, but I’m just me, I’m Bradley Walker, I just want to help somebody, that’s it,” Walker said.

Two teenagers are charged, one for shooting Walker, and another for the assault on the student.

McKinley’s teachers and another security officer were also honored Wednesday night.