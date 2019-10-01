McMurray says “nightmare is over” following Collins’ resignation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nate McMurray, the Democrat who ran against Chris Collins in the most recent election for NY-27, had strong words following Collins’ resignation from Congress.

McMurray, who currently serves as Grand Island Town Supervisor, gave remarks outside of the federal courthouse in downtown Buffalo Tuesday morning.

Declaring “The long western New York nightmare is over today,” McMurray made references to the resignation of former President Richard Nixon, who also battled controversy during his time in office.

“Today is a good day for western New Yorkers,” he said. “This will mark the end of a dark era in western New York politics.”

McMurray is once again seeking the seat now vacated by Collins in Congress.

Because Collins kept his seat in this past election, McMurray claims it enabled him to “get a better plea deal.”

“He stole many years of representation of the people of western New York,” McMurray said.

A change of plea hearing for Collins is scheduled to take place in Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon.

MORE | Chris Collins’ resignation from Congress is official

There is no word on if or when a special election will occur, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he “would be inclined to fill the vacancy sooner rather than later.”

“I would be inclined to fill the vacancy sooner rather than later,” @NYGovCuomo said about #NY27 on @AlanChartock’s show this morning, adding he has to review the law regarding calling a special election. — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) October 1, 2019

.@Nate_McMurray employees @NYGovCuomo to call a special election as soon as possible to fill the unexpired term in #NY27. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/TBjZkIQcHO — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) October 1, 2019

If a special election does not take place, a new representative may not be elected until the regular elections happen in November 2020.