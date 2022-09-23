BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — What can you expect at the Meatball Street Brawl this weekend? A lot of sauce in the streets. That’s for sure.

It’s happening on W. Mohawk this Sunday. Friday morning on Wake Up, we were joined by Sister Johnice from the Response to Love Center, as well as event organizer Nick Pitillo, who owns Osteria 166.

They made meatballs and told us about the fundraiser, which goes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are $25, but they’re $30 at the door. VIP tickets are $125 each, and it’s free for kids under 8.

Chris Horvatits is an award-winning reporter who started working at WIVB in 2017. A Lancaster native, he came to Buffalo after working at stations in Rochester and Watertown. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Kelsey Anderson is an award-winning anchor who came back home to Buffalo in 2018. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.