Medaille College moving all classes online effective March 23

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Medaille College is moving all classes online effective March 23.

School officials say this is for all traditional undergraduate classes until further notice.

Residence halls will remain closed, and all students currently in the halls are asked to vacate no later than Friday, March 20, by 2 p.m.

Officials tell News 4 all student access to the college is prohibited by Friday, March 20 as well.

“Effective immediately, both the Rochester and Buffalo campuses are closed to non-essential student access effectively immediately,” a spokesperson said.