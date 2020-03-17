1  of  2
Breaking News
NY, CT, NJ to close restaurants, gyms, bars, and more starting Monday night as NY cases rise to 950 Seven total confirmed coronavirus cases in Erie County
Live Now
News 4 at 11
Closings
There are currently 352 active closings. Click for more details.

Medaille College moving all classes online effective March 23

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Medaille College is moving all classes online effective March 23.

School officials say this is for all traditional undergraduate classes until further notice.

Residence halls will remain closed, and all students currently in the halls are asked to vacate no later than Friday, March 20, by 2 p.m.

Officials tell News 4 all student access to the college is prohibited by Friday, March 20 as well.

“Effective immediately, both the Rochester and Buffalo campuses are closed to non-essential student access effectively immediately,” a spokesperson said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fish Fry

Trending Stories

Don't Miss