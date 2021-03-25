Medaille College to continue in-person learning through summer and fall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After finding success with in-person learning in the current school year, Medaille College says it will continue this method into the summer and fall semesters.

This applies to undergraduate, graduate and adult programs being offered by the college.

“Our top priority continues to be preserving the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and their families. The plan is to continue to offer desirable learning options and keep our students on the path to meeting their graduation goals, while adhering to any changes in federal, state and county mandates and health guidelines. We have demonstrated this past year that we can safely and effectively offer in-person classes, athletics and on-campus activities to our student body, with wonderful cooperation from our students, faculty and staff who have been following all safety protocol.” Medaille College President Dr. Kenneth M. Macur

Summer courses will start on May 17 and fall courses will begin on August 30. To apply, click/tap here.