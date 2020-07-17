Medaille College unveils plan for fall semester

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Medaille College has released its plan for holding classes at its Buffalo and Rochester campuses this fall.

“Our top priority continues to be preserving the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and their families, while keeping our students on the path to meeting their graduation and career goals,” says Medaille College President Dr. Kenneth M. Macur. “This concern, along with directives from government and health authorities, led our decision-making regarding the reopening of our campuses. We are committed to utilizing tactics that assist us in keeping a rich, personalized education at the forefront at Medaille, and we have designed the fall semester to give students optimum flexibility. We are counting on all faculty, staff and students to do their part to help make the campus be safe and feel safe.

Medaille says it is implementing flexibility for students. Classes will be in person, but all lectures will be live-streamed and recorded.

In-person class sizes cannot exceed 50 people, and rooms cannot exceed more than 50 percent capacity.

The first day of classes will begin on August 31. Freshman and transfer students will need to complete the new student checklist.

Students should check their email addresses for important updates from professors. Also, students with smartphones must download the Fletch attendance app and create an account.

Medaille’s full plan for this fall can be found here.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.