Medaille donating PPE to healthcare providers, volunteering vans for food deliveries

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Medaille College is doing its part in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in Western New York.

The school says its donated over 19,000 gloves and nine boxes of surgical masks to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office due to the shortage of PPE.

A variety of surgical gloves, face shields, gowns, goggles, and nursing caps were also donated to the county, according to Medaille.

College President Kenneth Macur says they want to do whatever they can to help keep healthcare professionals safe and meet the needs of the community.

“As the region comes together to deal with the coronavirus crisis, many of our College’s alumni and faculty members have been taking initiative on community service work, as well,” Macur said.

Medaille also volunteered the use of its vans to be used for food deliveries through FeedMore WNY.

Public safety officers from the school are picking up other volunteers from the Lancaster Senior Center and Hennepin Community Center and facilitating deliveries to homes and organizations throughout Lancaster and Lovejoy.