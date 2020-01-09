Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia weighs in on tension in the Middle East

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia is now weighing in on the growing tension in the Middle East.

His comments come a few days after Iran attacked two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.

Bellavia calls the missile launch a calculated move to show what the country can do. But he says the attack was embarrassing to Iran.

“They wanted to show they can hit a target 800 miles away. Well, we’re still waiting on that performance, because they hit a bunch of sand dunes in the middle of an airstrip,” Bellavia said.

When asked if peace in the Middle East can be achieved Bellavia says anything is possible if given enough time.