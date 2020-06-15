Medical Intensive Care Unit at ECMC receives national award

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–ECMC’s Medical Intensive Care Unit has been awarded a silver-level American Association of Critical Care Nurses Beacon Award for Excellence again, the hospital announced Monday.

The award is a three-year designation highlighting the unit’s achievement of exceptional care through improved outcomes and greater overall patient satisfaction, ECMC says.

The MICU at ECMC previously received this award in June 2017 and is one of 16 silver-level Beacon awards in New York State for 2020.

To be only 1 of 16 silver-level MICU’s in the state is a testament to the remarkable team of caregivers who make ECMC’s MICU such an extraordinarily special Unit. Receiving this high-level national recognition is yet just another example of the high quality of care and dedication of the entire ECMC family,” ECMC Corporation President and CEO Thomas J. Quatroche Jr., Ph.D. said.

Officials say the MICU earned its silver award by meeting these evidence-based Beacon Award for Excellence criteria:

Leadership Structures and Systems

Appropriate Staffing and Staff Engagement

Effective Communication, Knowledge Management and Learning and Development

Evidence-Based Practice and Processes

Outcome Measurement

