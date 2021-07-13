Mel’s Mutts: Nala and Simba

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lion King fans would love to meet Nala and Simba!

The bonded pair are available for adoption through Diamonds In The Ruff.

To learn more about them, click or tap here.

Melanie Orlins is an anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now