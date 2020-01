BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Awesome Paws stopped by with Sophia this morning. She’s a two-year-old Shepard mix.

She would do best in a patient, quiet household.

Older kids and calmer dogs would be fine for her, but she’s scared of sudden movements and doesn’t quite know how to play yet.

She came out of her shell, she has been on a lot of adventures. She’s gone to family Christmas parties and adoptions events, lots of hikes in Crawl Park and now here she is on the news!