BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A member of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra received a 2020 Grammy nomination.

Congratulations to BPO Principal Pops Conductor, John Morris Russell on receiving a 2020 #GRAMMY nomination for his recording "American Originals:1918" with The Cincinnati Pops! https://t.co/qjrgOP2FT7 — BuffaloPhilharmonicOrchestra (@BPOrchestra) November 20, 2019

The BPO announced on Twitter this afternoon Principal Pops Conductor John Morris Russell received the nomination for his recording of “American Originals:1918” with the Cincinnati Pops.

