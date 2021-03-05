Members of BPS community calling on district to allow spectators at games

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A group of Buffalo parents and community leaders want Buffalo Public Schools (BPS) to allow spectators at athletes’ games.

Late last month, Section VI made it so each student from the home team could have two guests attend every game. Despite this, BPS said no spectators.

Many parents in the city aren’t happy about this. Board of Education member Terrance Heard says the school board wasn’t consulted about the policy. He happens to have a senior on Bennett High School’s basketball team, and because of the district policy, he won’t be able to watch his son’s senior night game.

Tony Hunter is another district parent calling for change. Hunter says he and his wife have seen every game their daughter has played since the fourth grade, up until this season.

He noted that there are only three seniors on his daughter’s team, and he believes there’s a safe way to safely bring in six parents for the team’s final game.

The following people are planning to hold a conference on Friday at 11 a.m., detailing their frustrations with the current district policy:

Kisha Lawrence and Robert Chapman, BPS parents of athletes

Bishop Michael Badger, Urban Think Tank

Pastor William Gillison, Urban Think Tank

Aymanuel Radford, We The Parents

Dr. Wendy Mistretta, District Parent Coordinating Council

Rev. Kinzer Pointer, WNY Health Disparities task force

Duncan Kirkwood, We The Parents

This group says that in addition to no spectators being allowed at games, college scouts haven’t been able to attend either.

A change.org petition, posted by Aymanuel Radford, is calling on the school district to allow spectators at basketball games. You can find the petition here.