Members of Congress ask US and Canada to form reopening plan for border

Signs Hang on the entrance way to Canada via the Rainbow Bridge, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Niagara Falls N.Y., President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have agreed to close the U.S Canada border to non-Essential travel in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but trade will not be affected. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Various members of Congress are pushing to get the United States-Canada border back open, but with a phased reopening.

Rep. Brian Higgins serves as one of the co-chairs of the Northern Border Caucus.

A letter signed by Higgins and other representatives was sent to Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf and Canada’s Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair.

Currently, travel between the two countries is limited until July 21.

“The continual 30-day extensions without a plan for how restrictions will be modified prolongs uncertainty for both communities and creates unnecessary tension as we approach each new expiration,” the letter said.

It later read “Continuing to extend border restrictions at 30-day intervals is untenable

for the communities that have been separated from family and unable to tend to their property for over three months.”

Members of Congress are asking for the U.S. and Canada to “craft a comprehensive framework for phased reopening of the border based on objective metrics and accounting for the varied circumstances across border regions.”

LETTER | Read the letter to Wolf and Blair here.

