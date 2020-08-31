Men charged with spray painting City Hall must complete community service

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people charged with spray painting graffiti on Buffalo City Hall have received an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal.

Sir Raven Rodgers and Tyree Bell, both 23, were accused of spray painting the doors on the S. Elmwood Ave. side of the building earlier this year.

They must complete 25 hours of community service as part of their sentencing.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says the felony charge was not sustainable since the graffiti was removed by volunteers.

