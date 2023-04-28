BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says U.S. Border Patrol agents were able to catch three men from Mexico who were trying to enter the United States from Canada.

According to the agency, the three were attempting to cross on a freight train that was traveling on the International Railroad Bridge between Ontario and Buffalo.

Wednesday night, a CBP aircrew working with Border Patrol agents in the Niagara River area noticed suspicious activity on the bridge. CBP’s Air and Marine Operations (AMO) gave a description of the people in question to Border Patrol agents, who were able to find them, CBP says.

“These collaborative efforts and subsequent field investigation confirmed these subjects had crossed illegally,” CBP said.

After the three were processed at the Buffalo Border Patrol station, they were returned to Canada. Their names were not revealed by CBP.