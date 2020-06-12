Mental health and social workers put on today’s rally to stand against racial injustices

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)—- For the past two weeks, people have gathered outside Buffalo City Hall calling for change.

Today, a group of about 100 people held a rally in Niagara Square.

People of all ages made up today’s crowd, including many families who were there for nearly two hours.

Today’s rally is put on by mental health and social workers who tell us they wanted to stand in solidarity against racial injustices. One person we spoke with off-camera says they work with people of all different backgrounds and skin colors, so they felt it was important to represent them.

We’ve seen people here representing ECMC, UB’s School of Social Work and other healthcare or social work facilities.

People took turns on the microphone either talking about racism they’ve faced on the job or with others they’ve worked with and for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the crowd was silent in honor of George Floyd.

Many of the people out today have been on the steps of City Hall for the past two weeks. They tell us they’ll keep coming out until they see change.