Mercedes-Benz suspected in fatal hit-and-run located in yard near crash scene

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police have recovered a vehicle they say was used in a hit-and-run earlier this month.
During the incident, a motorcyclist was struck and killed at the intersection of Genesee Street and Rapin Place. He was identified as a 44-year-old Cheektowaga man.
MORE | Buffalo Police searching for vehicle of interest after motorcyclist was killed in hit-and-run at Genesee and Rapin
Police say the 2008 Mercedes-Benz they were looking for was found in a yard within half a mile of the crash scene.
According to Buffalo Police Deputy Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, the passenger side door had been “professionally removed” when the vehicle was found.
“This would be the point on the vehicle where the most damage was sustained,” Gramaglia says. “We have yet to recover the passenger door and seek assistance from the public in doing so as well as who may have removed it.”
Anyone with information they believe could help investigators can call the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.