Mercy Flight finishes 30,000 air ambulance patient missions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mercy Flight recently reached a huge milestone — its 30,000th air ambulance patient mission.

Mercy Flight has been providing both emergency and non-emergency flights since 1981. On Wednesday morning, they announced their latest accomplishment.

Mercy Flight President Margaret Ferrentino says “We are also very proud of the fact that there have been well over 100,000 patient interactions provided by our ground ambulance crews since the inception of Mercy Flight EMS in 2009.”

“We couldn’t have done it without 40+ years of support from our board of directors, medical directors, outstanding employees past and present, and the absolutely invaluable efforts of our first responder and hospital partners,” she says.