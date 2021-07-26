Mercy Flight first responder explains why Bash fundraiser is important for their services

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Mercy Flight Bash is back this year, returning to Buffalo Riverworks in September. The decades-old party with a purpose supports Mercy Flight, which has been providing crucial services to the Western New York community for 40 years now.

President of Dry Creek Solutions, Bryan Wittman and Mercy Flight first responder and paramedic Thomas LaBelle joined News 4 at 4, Monday.

They discussed this being the 20th year of the Mercy Flight Bash and coming up on their 30,000th mission.