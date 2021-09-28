Mercy Hospital to divert ambulances, suspend inpatient elective surgeries effective Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Negotiations continue between Catholic Health and CWA Local 1133, and as the day gets closer for the union to potentially strike, some changes are set to take place at Mercy Hospital.

MORE | Catholic Health and CWA still at odds over contract negotiations

Effective Wednesday, Catholic Health will take the following actions:

Divert ambulances from Mercy Hospital and the Mercy Ambulatory Care Center (MACC)

Suspend inpatient elective surgeries at Mercy Hospital

This means EMS providers cannot bring patients via ambulance unless the patients are unstable and Mercy Hospital is the closest appropriate facility. Also, EMS officials have the option bring them there if the patient specifically requests to be taken there.

Catholic Health says that despite this, Mercy Hospital’s Emergency Department and the MACC will not be closed to walk-in patients.

According to Catholic Health, the healthcare organization and CWA are “tens of millions of dollars apart,” in the ongoing contract negotiations.

CWA workers at Mercy Hospital have voted to strike if a new deal is not reached. Their current contract expires on Thursday, September 30.

MORE | CWA workers at Mercy Hospital vote to authorize strike