BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mercy Hospital is unveiling new technology to improve communication between first responders and doctors.

The new “Pulsara” system works on smartphones and tablets. It allows first responders to send live video and information right from the ambulance.

“Time is of the essence for those patients so the faster we can communicate with the specialists to get them into the cardiac catheterization lab or into the lab for our stroke patients the better the outcome is going to be and that’s why Catholic Health has put Pulsara in place to improve our patient outcomes,” said Emily James, the system manager of emergency and neuroscience services at the hospital.

Mercy Hospital says it’s the first hospital in the region to use the technology. Catholic Health says it will roll out the system at its other hospitals.