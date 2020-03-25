Merrimac St. woman lifting spirits with front yard dance party

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you want to get outside for a breath of fresh air, drive down Merrimac St. in Buffalo. You’ll get a little more than that.

You’ll probably pass Roslyn Righetti with an American flag in hand and speakers blasting in her front yard. She’s out there every day at Noon, and not a minute later.

“The national anthem is played everyday on WYRK at 12 o’clock,” Righetti says. “They have different artists and I just think it’s a good way to bring people together…I did sing along with the national anthem yesterday. I don’t have a singing voice, never pretended to. But listen, if it makes you feel good, get out here and do it.”

But after the anthem, that’s when the real party starts.

“I graduated from Bennett High School in the 70s, and it was a big disco era, and that’s my music.”

Because who doesn’t love a little disco dance party in their front yard? To answer your question, yes, she takes requests.

“People love disco music; it’s uplifting. You know, people love to dance, and I say, come on out here and dance.”

News 4’s Shannon Smith joined in, and soon, they had an audience.

For Righetti, she wants to help people relax and have a little fun during a stressful and uncertain time. And whether it’s in her yard, or your living room, she hopes people will turn up the music.