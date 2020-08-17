Mesler has buried too many friends, while lifting thousands of kids

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Back in 2013, three years after winning a gold medal in the four-man bobsled at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, Buffalo native Steve Mesler gave a Tedx talk in Calgary, his adopted home.

He called it “Wake Up Every Day with a Problem.” Mesler said this is how the great athletes — all successful people, really — can approach life, by confronting their failures head-on. From problems, he said, come innovation and success.

Mesler, a City Honors graduate and track star, was a decathlete at the University of Florida before deciding to become a bobsledder. His problem? He wasn’t big or strong or healthy enough. He wasn’t good enough, in other words.

“I woke up every single morning saying, ‘OK, I’m definitely not strong enough,” he said recently by phone from western Canada. “I need to get stronger. You wake up every single day trying to fix a problem, and that’s how you get better.”

In time, he became a world class pusher in bobsled. Mesler made three Olympic teams (2002, ’06 and ’10) and was in the American four-man sled that won gold for the first time in 62 years at Vancouver in 2010.

Steve was a local and national hero. He had realized his athletic dream, one he’d entertained from an early age. As teenagers, he and his younger sister Leigh, who is three years younger, ran around Atlanta getting autographs from the athletes during the Olympics.

By the time he won his gold medal, Mesler had already committed himself to taking on another problem — education. In 2009, he and Leigh, also a City Honors alum, co-founded Classroom Champions, an international non-profit that connects Olympians, Paralympians, and top professional and college athletes with students around the world.

Classroom Champions, which started with 200 kids in ’09, has grown into an award-winning organization that has been honored by the White House and the US Olympic Committee. More than 100 athletes now remotely mentor more than 25,000 students. By now, Mesler estimated that his company has reached more than a million kids over the last decade.

“It’s crazy that 10 years later we’ve been to as many places and been able to engage with as many kids as we are,” said Leigh Mesler Parise, who is still on the Champions board while working as program development director at MDRC, an education non-profit in Brooklyn.

“He wanted to do something going into the last Olympics that would be not just about him,” she said. “He wanted kids to see it wasn’t just the two weeks you see on TV, but that there’s all this hard work and goal-setting and a ton, ton, ton of failure that it takes to get there.”

Yeah, like the best athletes you have to acknowledge your failures and rise above them. You wake up every day with a problem and solve it. It’s simple when you’re competing, when you have tangible ways to measure your progress at the end of a day.

But it’s not quite so easy later in life, as Steve Mesler has discovered in a very profound way. When the cheering stops and the support system disappears, elite athletes often wake up every day with problems that aren’t so readily conquered.

“The ones who are successful wake up for three years and 360 days saying, ‘OK, what problem am I going to solve now? What inadequacy am I going to fix?’,” Mesler said. “Then on race day, you trick your brain into thinking, ‘Never mind, you’re good enough today.’

“Those aren’t necessarily mental health attributes that are going to create a person who is happy all the time, filled with joy. Michael Phelps is a great example.”



Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, co-produced a recent HBO documentary, “The Weight of Gold,” in which former Olympians discussed the emotional and practical problems they face every day — like depression, lack of health care and finances, the loneliness that comes from being consumed by a sport from a very young age.

Mesler watched the documentary, which hit him hard. Steven Holcomb, who died of a drug and alcohol overdose in 2017, was the driver in his gold-medal winning bobsled in 2010. Holcomb was an inspiration for the film, and he’s pictured talking about his mental struggles and an earlier suicide attempt.

Jeret “Speedy” Peterson, who won a silver medal in aerial skiing at Vancouver, killed himself a year later. He’s featured in “The Weight of Gold.” He was one of Mesler’s best friends in the close-knit world of winter sports.

Apolo Ohno, the short-track speedskating legend, talks about the difficulties of being an Olympian. So did Jeremy Bloom, the freestyle skiing great, and skeleton star Katie Uhlaender, who was close with Holcomb and found his body in his room at the U.S. Training Center in Lake Placid the night he died.

“Weight of Gold, those are my friends,” Mesler said, his voice breaking. “I only met Michael Phelps once, but guys like Jeremy Bloom and Apolo Ohno and Katie Uhlaender and of course, Steve Holcomb, were in there. Yeah, it’s something that hits really close to home.”

Yes, the winter Olympians were overrepresented, especially those in the sliding sports. That point came crashing home last month when the New York Times published two stories about the high rate of head injuries, mental illness and suicide among athletes in bobsled and skeleton — in which a single competitor slides head-first and face-down in the sled.

Times writer Matthew Futterman reported that three former bobsledders had committed suicide since 2013. Adam Wood hanged himself from a tree in 2013. Travis Bell killed himself a year later. This past May, Pavle Jovanovic hanged himself with a chain at his family’s metal works in Toms River, N.J.

Two others (Holcomb and Earl Shepard) died from overdose. Bill Schuffenhauer, who won silver at the 2002 Olympics, sliced open his wrist in 2016, but his girlfriend saved him.

“I have buried far too many friends,” Mesler said. “I competed with six guys in the sled (Holcomb and Jovanovic ) and two of them have passed away related somehow to mental health. It’s tough.”

“When ‘Holky’ died, it hit all of them hard,” said Leigh, who lives in Brooklyn with her husband and two girls, 4 and 6. “That hit Steve hard. But the recent one with Pavle really did.”

Mesler revered Jovanic, who got up every day and solved a problem. Mesler called him “a personal legend” and “THE guy,” an athlete who was totally devoted to his workout regimen and his personal nutrition.

Jovanovic was a former linebacker at Rutgers, an engineering major with a brilliant creative mind. Sounds a lot like the kid from City Honors who started his own non-profit to connect athletes and school kids and make the world a better place.

Even a legend can be suffering inside. After Jovanovic took his life, former teammates Jason Dorsey said, “You never know what people are going through from outward appearances. We have to talk to them and listen more.”



Mesler feels the same way. He had to speak out about Jovanovic, though he has to be somewhat guarded because he’s on the US Olympic board.

“Even 10, 15 years ago, you didn’t talk about those things at all,” Mesler said. “I think the sliding sports world is just starting to have that awakening. It’s more open to talk about mental health.”

Futterman’s two-part series in the Times illuminates the “alarming percentage” of bobsled, luge and skeleton athletes who have suffered concussions, Parkinson’s disease, depression, moodiness, loss of memory and suicide.

The sleds go down a slick, icy track at speeds up to 80 mph, creating severe gravitational forces up to 84.5 g. Sledders’ brains get rattled and they suffer a fog known as “sled head.” It’s clear that repeated rattling can have dire consequences.

Of course, when you see Steve Mesler making a seemingly smooth transition from his sport, creating a highly successful non-profit like Classroom Champions, giving talks to business people, you figure he might have been spared.

“People meet him and think, ‘Oh, not this guy, he’s never suffered from depression’,” said Leigh. “He seems very confident, and he is very confident. He’s accomplished all these things. People make so many assumptions about other people that I think it’s important to talk about it, so they don’t think, oh, that guy has it all figured out.”



In fact, Steve has struggled at times with the transition from being an Olympian to CEO of an international non-profit, though he said the “golden pillow” helped him “spend a year or two afterwards kind of basking in the success.”

“Mine came years later. Honestly, I feel like I was able to do a good job transitioning and I helped a lot of athletes nowadays with how they work on that,” he said. “My depression came a lot later.”



Mesler said the depression was diagnosed about a year and a half ago. It really made the mental health issues of his former teammates hit home. He wondered, was it life issues? He and his wife, Rhiannon, have a 3-year-old daughter, Brett. Was it the pressures of Classroom Champions catching up to him?

“Running an organization is challenging, the ups and downs,” he said. “Over 90 percent of entrepreneurs have mental health issues. But then you compound that with a whole lot of head trauma over the years and then watching your friends … ”

His voice trailed off. Sure, he worries. His sister worries, too

“Yeah, of course I worry about him,” Leigh said. “My hope, for him and other athletes who struggle at different points with depression, is that having it a more public and talked-about thing can make them feel they can get the help.”

Leigh says when Brett was born, it was “like no other baby had ever graced the Earth the way this baby had.” She was a light in Steve’s world. But if even that couldn’t lift him from a depression, it must have been very profound. She wonders what Steve’s wife, Rhiannon, must feel when she sees the stories about Pavle.

Steve said it took some time, but he got medication and counseling and says he’s in a much better place. He knows that much of the triumphs in his life followed some deep lows. He learned there’s always something good on the other side.

“A lot of it has been just changing the way I think about my day-to-days, or how I catch myself in a negative cycle,” he said. “That negative cycle used to be exactly the place I wanted to be. That’s where I wanted to find my mental state because that’s what got me up in the morning to get after it.”

In other words, he can’t wake up every day thinking he’s not good enough, that seeing yourself as inferior isn’t the path to happiness. If you wake up every morning to mental illness, you can’t lift or run your way out of it. Mesler said a lot of athletes eventually figure that out, and others don’t.



“You have this whole infrastructure when you’re an athlete that is in essence gone the day after you retire,” he said. “That’s where a lot of athletes struggle. You can’t defeat everything, and you can’t beat everything.”

Steve and Leigh both believe that forming Classroom Champions helped him make an easier transition away from the Olympics. When he was looking ahead to the 2010 Games, which would celebrate him as an athlete, he was already seeking other ways to define him as a man.

Classroom Champions has been a rousing success, and the impact has been greater during the pandemic. Early on, Steve recognized the value of remote learning, and his organization has been connecting athletes and kids in underserved communities for a decade.

Over the last few months, he and Leigh have calls from teachers around the country, asking their advice on remote learning during. The crisis accentuates the need for what the Meslers have been doing for a decade.

“Yeah, it sure does,” said Leigh, a former teacher who has a PhD in social policy from Northwestern. “In my work, we do a lot with various non-profits across the country. A lot of them have had to figure out, ‘My god, how do we do this virtually with schools closed?’

“At Classroom Champions, we’d already been doing for 10 years, and teachers who were part of it kind of had that down.”

There’s many ways to define a champion, as Mesler has always known. His organization has brought together athlete mentors and kids for years, augment their social and emotional skills and helping them become better people. More than ever, he realizes it helps the athletes’ emotional development as well as the kids.

Mesler has enlisted the help of several Bills through the years, including current players Reid Ferguson and Dion Dawkins, who showed one class how to make his famous Mac and cheese. Mesler said Classroom Champions has $200,000 in grants for its new curriculum, and he wanted to make sure Western New York schools took advantage.

He asks himself whether he would race in the bobsled again, knowing what he knows. He’s not sure. He’s hopeful they can make the sport safer, as they have in football. And without his Olympic career, would he have this gratifying life as a non-profit CEO?

“I’m super excited about what we do with Classroom Champions,” he said. “I never would have thought it would grow the way it has, creating partnerships the way it has. It’s one of the most respected organizations in the world now, which is incredible. You’ve got hundreds of athletes who volunteer and make this happen.”



Back in 2009, when he was looking ahead to his last Olympics and Leigh was in grad school, they sat outside her apartment in Chicago and talked about making the world a better place. The world is a more complicated and dangerous place than they ever imagined, but they’ve succeeded.

“Well, we’re trying,” Steve said. “We’re trying.”