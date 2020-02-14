4 Warn Weather Team first in WNY to use New York’s ‘Mesonet’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–More data, more cameras, and better tools to better prepare you for storms.

It’s called the Mesonet and it’s been five years in the making.

Now 4 Warn Weather is the first team in Western New York to get access to the high tech weather system.

Before the Mesonet system, New York State had 27 stations across the state meaning we went from this.

Within the Mesonet there’s a smaller system called a Micronet.

This helps forecasters like us and emergency departments get real-time information in some of the hardest-hit areas.

The entire system is bringing us information we didn’t have access to before.

But the new system won’t just help us with forecasting the weather. The DEC is using the data to track and study things like air pollution and fire weather.

It’s a system that we now use daily and it’s a system that we will use for decades to come.