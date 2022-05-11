BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game will be returning to Sahlen Field.

The second annual Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game will be held in downtown Buffalo this weekend.

35 Buffalo Bills players will be taking the field for the game. It benefits Hyde’s Imagine for Youth Foundation, which helps children facing financial hardships participate in youth athletics.

“As players, we look forward to this every year, because it’s something we can get out into the community,” Hyde said. It’s just fun, offense vs defense, we talk a little smack, they’re already over there talking smack. Guys are talking about going to hit up batting cages this week to get ready, that’s just how we are. We’re all competitive and we just love to be out here with the fans.”

The game is on May 15 at Sahlen Field. The gates open at 11 a.m. and the Home Run Derby is at 12 p.m. and the first pitch is at 1 p.m. Tickets for the game are still available.

