BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s First Lady, Michelle Brown, is hosting a ballot workshop on Thursday.
The focus of the event will be to demonstrate the Byron Brown stamps, which his campaign ordered last month.
The stamps can be used to put his name on the ballot instead of writing it by hand.
According to Brown, his campaign ordered tens of thousands of the stamps. He says election law OKs the use of them for write-in ballots.
Byron Brown is hoping to keep his office at City Hall, after losing the Democratic primary election to candidate India Walton.
The stamp event will take place at Brown’s campaign headquarters (701 Washington St.) at 5:45 p.m.
Buffalo's Mayoral Race
- Michelle Brown, wife of Mayor, to demonstrate Byron Brown stamps
- Buffalo’s India Walton-Byron Brown race for mayor heats up with less than a month to election day
- India Walton speaks out after her car was towed
- Mayoral candidate Walton wants to make large part of Kensington Expressway made into tunnel
- Byron Brown campaign donations nearly double India Walton’s since primary