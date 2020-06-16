Michigan Ave. Lift Bridge closed for cable repairs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Michigan Ave. Lift bridge over the Buffalo River is now closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

This is due to a structural concern in the cable system City of Buffalo officials say they found during a recent inspection.

It will remain closed for several months until the cables can be replaced, according to the Commissioner of Public Works.

Michigan Ave. between Ohio and Ganson St. will be closed during repairs.

Officials say a detour route has been posted using South Park Ave. to Louisiana St. to Ohio St. to Ganson St.

They also remind all commercial drivers that Ohio St. from Michigan Ave. to Louisiana St. is not a truck route.

Officials ask drivers to use Louisiana st. from South Park Ave.

