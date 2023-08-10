BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After being closed since around Memorial Day due to construction, the Michigan Avenue bridge is back in service.

The bridge’s closure caused some headaches for commuters to Kelly Island, as the lone other way to get on and off the popular destination was by using the Ohio Street bridge.

However, thanks to some good weather and expedited work, the bridge construction was completed early.

“It was a combination of timber and concrete repairs to the bridge,” City of Buffalo engineer Nolan Skipper said. “We haven’t done work, substantial work, on the bridge since about 1995. This was some maintenance work that was much needed to concrete abutments, timber dolphins. We’re excited to get this work done ahead of schedule.”

Traffic jams often formed when major events took place at Riverworks, which is located on Kelly Island, due to just one bridge being in use, and Riverworks owner Bill Casale said he was relieved about the construction finishing.

Construction crews will be back for a couple of days in September for finishing touches, resulting in some daily closures, according to city officials.