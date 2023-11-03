BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Weekday closures of the Michigan Avenue lift bridge are set to begin this Monday, Nov. 6.
The bridge will be closed to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic for a total of 10 days.
- Nov. 6-10 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- Nov. 13-17 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
The closure of the bridge, which spans across the Buffalo River a few blocks southeast of the KeyBank Center, will allow crews to complete a construction project that was started earlier this year.
It’s worth noting, the bridge will be open on the weekends.
