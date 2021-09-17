Michigan Street Baptist Church working to uncover some of its own history

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A church in Buffalo is working to uncover some of its own history. The Michigan Street Baptist Church is hosting a community archeological dig.

The church has been at the center of history for the past 175 years dating back to when it was a stop on the Underground Railroad.

“So as we continue this exploration, what were hoping to do is that all of this will help tell the stories of how people lived, how they worked, the things they may have been involved with, and it brings a little bit of all that history, that past, to our present,” Lillie Wiley Upshaw of the Buffalo Niagara Freedom Station Coalition said.

The community dig is happening this Saturday and Sunday and all next weekend.