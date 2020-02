BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–19 of 21 Mighty Taco locations could soon serve beer, wine, and hard cider.

CEO Russell Jasulevich says they’ve applied to get liquor licenses.

The other two locations are next to convenience stores where people can already buy beer.

According to Jasulevich, there’s no set date on when they can start serving because plans are still in the preliminary stages.