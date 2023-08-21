BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After 50 years of serving up tacos, burritos, empanadas and more to Western New York, Mighty Taco is set to celebrate their five decades in business.

On the final day of August, Mighty Taco is offering a 50 percent discount on all in-store and drive-thru orders. This doesn’t count for orders made electronically, like through Doordash.

“Mighty Taco is immensely grateful for the continued support and loyalty of our customers throughout the past 50 years. This anniversary promotion is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the community that has embraced us. We look forward to celebrating this milestone with our customers and serving them for many more years to come,” a news release on the August 31 promotion read.

Mighty Taco has 19 restaurants in Niagara and Erie counties after being founded by four friends from Indiana in 1973.