BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man whose namesake covers the corner of Elmwood and W. Utica St. in Buffalo has passed away.
Milkie’s on Elmwood, a music and comedy-centric bar, announced late Thursday night that owner Mike Milkie has died.
“Today, Buffalo lost one of its sons, a shining star in the galaxy of our community, Mister Mike Milkie,” the bar wrote on Facebook. “After generations long of dining and entertainment, he has gone to join the cosmos. We of the Milkies family and beyond, feel the ripple of his loss greatly. The Milkie Way is a little dimmer this day.”
Milkie’s has hosted numerous performers over the years, most notably, Buffalo music legend Lance Diamond, who spent decades as an entertainer on the Milkie’s stage.
According to a 2018 report from The Buffalo News, Milkie owned a number of Buffalo nightclubs and restaurants, dating back to 1959.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.