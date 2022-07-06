BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday morning, a number of local leaders came together to announce millions of dollars in funding to improve Abbott Road in south Buffalo.

These coming improvements are part of a larger multi-phase reconstruction of the road. The first phase, which wrapped up in November, cost $3.9 million.

The next section to get upgrades, which includes the areas of Mercy Hospital and Cazenovia Park, is one of the road’s most trafficked sections.

The official announcement for funding took place at 10:30 a.m.