BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nickel City Wax and Wane hosted its Mini Makers Market on Saturday at Buffalo State University.
Kids were able to show off and sell artworks that they’ve created over the past nine weeks at Nickel City Wax and Wane’s Kids Entrepreneurial Art Camp.
For more information on upcoming art camp sessions, click here.
