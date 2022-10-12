BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are looking for help finding a missing teenager last seen in the city’s Riverside neighborhood.

Daheh Soe, 13, has black hair, scars and tattoos on his left wrist, according to police. They say he’s 5’3″ and weighs approximately 110 lbs.

When he was last seen, Soe was wearing a black full face mask, a white shirt and a white sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.