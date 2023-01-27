BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are looking for help finding a missing teenager — 15-year-old Takiya Ransom.

Ransom was last seen in the area of Roosevelt Avenue wearing blue jeans, brown boots and a lime green puffer jacket.

She is approximately five feet tall and weighs 100 punds. Ransom has brown eyes and black and lavender hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.