BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Voting make you thirsty? Mister Goodbar has everyone who hit the polls today covered.

Mister Goodbar announced on Twitter to head to the polls then head down there for a drink on them.

It’s Election Day, head to the polls then head on down for a drink on us!! Limit one per person, must be 21 or older. Good for one complimentary domestic draft or single well drink! #ivoted #rockthevote #goodbar pic.twitter.com/ozM77humz7 — Mister Goodbar (@GoodbarBFLO) November 5, 2019

Bring in your “I Voted” sticker, and Goodbar will give you one complimentary domestic draft beer or single well drink.

You must be 21 or older, and it’s a limit to one per person.