BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo restaurant Mister Sizzle’s is set to be featured in a new series on A&E.

“Best In Chow” debuted on the network this past July. The show follows comedian Matt Richards in his travels across the United States, in search of “America’s wildest foods and most creative cooks,” according to A&E.

Mister Sizzle’s, located on Connecticut Street, will be part of an episode airing September 23 at 12:30 p.m.

The restaurant boasts 15 different kinds of burgers, as well as beer, cocktails and milkshakes. This year, they announced plans to expand into Clarence at the site of a former bank across from the Transit-Casey Road intersection.

https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m14!1m8!1m3!1d1458.4501894624043!2d-78.696376!3d43.022484000000006!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x89d3765c2951dc65%3A0x2b531fb062b2d994!2s6409%20Transit%20Rd%2C%20East%20Amherst%2C%20NY%2014051!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1695043590442!5m2!1sen!2sus