BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred made a quick swing through the Queen City checking out the Toronto Blue Jays temporary stomping ground at Sahlen Field.

The field has seen a lot of upgrades over the past few weeks to transform the stadium for the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays have playing in Buffalo because of the pandemic.

Manfred’s visit was ahead of the Blue Jays double header against the Philadelphia Phillies.